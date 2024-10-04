Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,098 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,405,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,574,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,490,000 after acquiring an additional 108,976 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

