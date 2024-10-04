Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 63,811 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 63,811 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $791,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BIT stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

