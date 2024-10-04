Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 575.84 ($7.70) and traded as high as GBX 643.10 ($8.60). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 636 ($8.51), with a volume of 76,757 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.69) to GBX 700 ($9.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workspace Group

Workspace Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 629.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 575.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

In other Workspace Group news, insider David Stevenson acquired 462 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 649 ($8.68) per share, with a total value of £2,998.38 ($4,010.67). 32.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workspace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.