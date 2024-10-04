IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.63 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 49.30 ($0.66). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 48.70 ($0.65), with a volume of 930,237 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £485.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

