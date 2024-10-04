Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.16 and traded as high as C$17.61. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$17.51, with a volume of 159,642 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcontinental has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.16.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

