NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.03 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 172.40 ($2.31). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.29), with a volume of 306,059 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NCC Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NCC Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.03. The stock has a market cap of £536.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,137.50 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mike Maddison sold 104,707 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.25), for a total value of £175,907.76 ($235,296.63). 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Further Reading

