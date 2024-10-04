First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.74 and traded as high as C$18.80. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$18.54, with a volume of 2,181,947 shares trading hands.

FM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.3652482 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total value of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

