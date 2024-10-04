Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $16.88. Rand Capital shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 2,719 shares trading hands.

Rand Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 20.17, a quick ratio of 20.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 137.44% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

Rand Capital Announces Dividend

Rand Capital Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

