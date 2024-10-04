Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.12 and traded as high as C$43.13. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$42.95, with a volume of 4,139,192 shares traded.

POW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53, a current ratio of 91.78 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.91 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.976825 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

