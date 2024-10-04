Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3,967.41 and traded as high as C$4,355.79. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$4,315.10, with a volume of 25,787 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,275.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4,262.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3,967.41.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$29.71 by C$1.29. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.40 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 133.9698183 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.381 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

