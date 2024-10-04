Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.46 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 317.50 ($4.25). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 316 ($4.23), with a volume of 115,591 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSLH. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.62) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.95) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Marshalls Stock Up 0.2 %

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 335.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 311.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of £799.07 million, a PE ratio of 3,950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Marshalls

In related news, insider Matt Pullen bought 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £50,011.70 ($66,896.33). Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

Further Reading

