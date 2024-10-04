Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$80.33 and traded as high as C$102.20. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$101.01, with a volume of 219,429 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.7 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
