Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$80.33 and traded as high as C$102.20. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$101.01, with a volume of 219,429 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.00.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$80.33. The firm has a market cap of C$8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.