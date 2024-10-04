Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,324.99 ($17.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,590.68 ($21.28). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,590 ($21.27), with a volume of 80,946 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($20.06) to GBX 1,750 ($23.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Keller Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Keller Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,576.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,324.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,823.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,637 ($21.90) per share, with a total value of £2,259.06 ($3,021.75). Also, insider David Burke sold 19,884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($21.58), for a total value of £320,728.92 ($429,011.40). Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

