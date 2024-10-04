Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Amplitude by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

