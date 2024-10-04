Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

NYSE GLW opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

