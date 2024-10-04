Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after acquiring an additional 136,473 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $5,129,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,196,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 266,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

