Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.94.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 223.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $186.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.54 and a 200-day moving average of $165.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

