Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.57.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $98.03.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $7,953,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 126,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.