Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $36,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

