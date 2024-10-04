LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,969 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 965.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $122.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

