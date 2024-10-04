Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $181.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

