Stablepoint Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $181.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

