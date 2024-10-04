Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $181.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

