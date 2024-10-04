Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,651.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,331 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.3% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 829.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NVIDIA by 892.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $122.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

