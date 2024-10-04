FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 103,063 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 103,063 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $181.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

