Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Price Target at $24.00

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.54.

NOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get NOV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Trading Up 1.8 %

NOV stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. NOV has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 18.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 3.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in NOV by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

(Get Free Report

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.