Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $41.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 571.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

