Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Shares Up 48% – Should You Buy?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 48% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 14,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 7,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 48.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

