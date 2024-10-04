Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.85 ($9.75) and traded as high as GBX 803.20 ($10.74). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 797.40 ($10.67), with a volume of 6,494,312 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.38) to GBX 1,020 ($13.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 979.67 ($13.10).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 751.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 728.85. The stock has a market cap of £19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 938.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,823.53%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

