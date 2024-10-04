Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.45 and traded as high as C$53.10. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$52.19, with a volume of 610,909 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.81.
View Our Latest Report on CAR.UN
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance
About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is a support level?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.