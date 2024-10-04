Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.40. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 6,500 shares trading hands.

Orvana Minerals Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.79 million for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.89%.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

