Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$94.97 and traded as high as C$109.26. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$108.40, with a volume of 581,035 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.14.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.97.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4545455 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.547 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total transaction of C$2,546,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total value of C$1,701,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,150 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.