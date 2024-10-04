Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.01 and traded as high as C$12.11. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$12.09, with a volume of 1,305 shares changing hands.

Big Banc Split Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.01.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

