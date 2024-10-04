Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.53. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 961 shares.

Deswell Industries Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

