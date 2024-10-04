ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $5.60. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 54,097 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance
ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 112.11% and a negative return on equity of 208.37%.
ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile
ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.
