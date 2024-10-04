Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.77 and traded as high as C$13.14. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$12.92, with a volume of 2,263,055 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.60.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.77.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 1.0170543 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71. In other news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71. Also, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$156,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,163 shares of company stock worth $273,407. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

