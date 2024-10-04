iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.37. 202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03.

About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

