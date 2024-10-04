Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $27.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

