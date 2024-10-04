Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Trading Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.89 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.89 ($0.13). Approximately 152,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 396,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).
Cavendish Financial Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -989.00 and a beta of 1.24.
Cavendish Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Cavendish Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Cavendish Financial
Cavendish Financial Company Profile
Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cavendish Financial
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cavendish Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavendish Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.