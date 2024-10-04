Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Trading Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.89 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.89 ($0.13). Approximately 152,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 396,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

Cavendish Financial Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -989.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Cavendish Financial alerts:

Cavendish Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Cavendish Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Cavendish Financial

Cavendish Financial Company Profile

In other news, insider Mark Astaire acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £11,050 ($14,780.63). In other Cavendish Financial news, insider Mark Astaire acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £11,050 ($14,780.63). Also, insider John Farrugia sold 685,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £82,208.40 ($109,963.08). 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavendish Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavendish Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.