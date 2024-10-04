Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $56.01. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.