Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE CRBG opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,232,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,639,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 14,292.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,459,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 161,247 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

