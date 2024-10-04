Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Waters by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Waters by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $354.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.73 and a 200-day moving average of $324.32. Waters has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

