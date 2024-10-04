ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.58.
ACO.X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATCO
Insider Transactions at ATCO
ATCO Price Performance
Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$47.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$33.12 and a twelve month high of C$48.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.73.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.