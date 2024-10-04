Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

WVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of -1.13.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,314.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at $177,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521,665 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 908,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 348,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

