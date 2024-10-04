EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EYPT opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

