Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Veradigm Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of MDRX stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
