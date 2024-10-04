Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Monday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,055,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veradigm by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

