Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEE

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.7 %

SEE opened at $34.99 on Friday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sealed Air by 651.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.