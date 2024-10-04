FY2024 EPS Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Increased by Analyst (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.71.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$8.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$770.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.83.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.