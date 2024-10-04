StockNews.com Lowers Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

TEF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.67. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 64,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 87,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

