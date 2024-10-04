Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.20.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $268.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.15. Primerica has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $268.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,446,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,446,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,015. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

